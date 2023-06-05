Diphu (Assam): One person was arrested and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF launched a search operation near No. 2 Nambor Forest Bridge under Barpothar police station area and stopped a vehicle coming from Nagaland.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
While searching the vehicle, security forces recovered 1.10kg of heroin from 89 soap boxes hidden in the car’s door panel.
The arrested vehicle’s driver, Paresh Malik, was bringing the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland.
Also read | Tea body advocates for joint action against challenges faced by industry
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Content posted against Serum Institute of India ‘defamatory’: Bombay HC
- Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam, 1 arrested
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles carries out tree plantation drive
- Meghalaya: Armed robbers thrash Assam trader, loot 25k
- Meghalaya’s UDP minister thinks Garos are more mature than Khasis
- Nagaland observes Environment Day with plantation, cleanliness drives