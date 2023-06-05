Guwahati: The North East Regional office of India Tourism, under Ministry of Tourism, along with ESAF Foundation, Pedal for a Change and Cyclo a Plant, organised a cycle ride and a plantation drive to commemorate World Bicycle Day along with World Environment Day on 4th in Guwahati.
Over 120 cyclists from across the city and different cycling groups took part in the event.
The ride was flagged off by Mira Das, Tourist Information Officer of India Tourism North East Regional office, along with members of ESAF Foundation, Pedal for a Plant.
The cycle ride was flagged off from Dighalipukhuri and culminated at the same place. The route taken by the cyclists was Dighalipukhuri -B Borooah Road – GS Road – Dispur – Supermarket – Last Gate – Ganesh Mandir – GS Road – B Borooah Road – Dighalipukhuri and the distance covered during the event was approximately 15 km.
After the cycle ride, 20 local tree saplings were planted at the premises of Assam Textile Institute at Ambari.
In keeping with the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ for the event, the use of plastic was kept at a minimum by avoiding the use of plastic packaging for water and food.
