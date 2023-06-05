Guwahati: As the temperature in Guwahati soared as high as 37 degrees celsius, a transformer caught fire at the main B Barooah Road in the city on Monday.

The location where the fire broke out at about 4:30 pm is one of the busiest commercial hubs in the city. To supply electricity to the several commercial complexes and residential buildings around B Barooah Road, there exist only two old and dingy transformers.

Two fire tenders arrived to douse the flames at the scene almost 30 minutes after the fre started.

Although the fire caused no injuries or casualties, the fire created a commotion among local residents and commuters, causing traffic congestion in parts of Ulubari, B Barooah Road and Guwahati Club.

Highlighting the need for new transformers to replace the older ones in the B Barooah area, several locals pointed out that electricity consumption in the area increases manifold during summer and that the two old transformers can no longer carry the load as the number of buildings has increased exponentially.

Residents claim that they lodged many complaints with the APDCL regarding the replacement of the transformers, but so far no action has been taken. They added that power outages have been frequent this summer.

Locals also pointed out that as the PVC used in the electrical cables rises during summers, alternative fire resistant material for the cables should be used, adding that when they report short circuits, APDCL workers only do temporary repair work.

The transformers have been faulty for years now, they said.

Another local alleged that as the electricity board has neglected their complaints and the power outages caused by faulty transformers in the area have been so problematic that local residents have had to fix the transformers on their own every once in awhile.

