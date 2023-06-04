Diphu: To discuss peace and tranquility in the border area of West Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya, the Karbi Students Association (KSA) and Jaintia Students Movement (JSM) held a joint meeting on Saturday at Karbi Hemtun in Guwahati.

Presided over by KSA-central committee president Jemson Timung, the joint meeting was also attended by former presidents Robindra Rongpi and Stalyn Ingti, general secretary Ramsiing Tokbi, and assistant general secretary Mohim Tisso. Meghalaya was represented by JSM-central body president Leningstar Rymbai, working president Jimmy Raul Kharmuti and assistant general secretary Heybogme Thyrphet.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The two student organisations also decided to work together to maintain peace along the Assam-Meghalaya border

At the meeting, both groups appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the leaders of KSA and KSM for easing tension prevailing in the areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border and also expressed their opinions on maintaining peace along the inter-state areas.

The members of the student bodies stated that although mutual trust between the residents of villages located along the border might have diminished over time, it could not be denied that Karbis and Jaintia communities have had a long tradition of living together as amicable neighbours.

The two student organisations also decided to work together and form a committee to help restore and maintain peace in the border areas as well as to find out solutions concerning border tension.

The attendees said that Karbis and Jaintia communities have had a long tradition of living together as amicable neighbours.

During the meeting, Pnar and Karbi Peace Committee was formed with members from both the Karbi and Jaintia student bodies. The members of the committee include Leningstar Rymbai and Heybogme Thyrphet from JSM and Jemson Timung and Sar-im Bey from KSA.

Also Read | Meghalaya: CM meets Garo Hills NGOs over roster system

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









