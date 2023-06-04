Tinsukia: In a shocking incident, a man on Sunday allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete by chopping off her hands and surrendered before the police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The victim, identified as Sangeeta Kumari, was immediately rushed to Tinsukia civil hospital by the locals who had gathered at the spot after hearing the hue and cry.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to sources, she is in critical condition and has been referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

“I was packing my belongings in the rented room when I heard somebody crying out for help. As I stepped out of the room, I saw Harinder Prasad (the accused) armed with a machete walking out of the compound. I went inside the house and saw his daughter-in-law lying in a pool of blood near the tubewell area,” Sahani, one of the tenants at Harinder’s house told EastMojo.

“Victim’s husband asked me to help him to take her outside after which both of them lifted her and took her near the compound gate,” Sahani said.

Rajiv Agarwal, one of the neighbours who gathered at the spot soon after the incident, said that he received a call from Rajat Prasad, husband of the victim, saying that his father has attacked his wife with a machete.

“After I reached his house, I saw the victim lying on the ground with blood stains all around. I immediately called for an ambulance service. When the ambulance did not arrive on time, we took her to the civil hospital in one of the neighbour’s vehicles,” added Agarwal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Accused Harinder Prasad

Another neighbour Prerna Karnani said, “Sangeeta was badly hurt as her both hands were almost chopped off. It appeared that the accused had hit her head and stomach with sharp objects.”

Parag Jyoti Buragohain, Officer-in-charge of Tinsukia police, said, “The accused has surrendered before Tinsukia police and handed over the weapon used in the attack. We have arrested him and he is being charged with an attempt to murder.”

Buragohain said a day before the incident the accused approached Tinsukia police with a complaint that his son and daughter-in-law are not allowing him to install a CCTV camera. “They had a tussle over the installation of CCTV camera,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Assam-Meghalaya border row: Students’ bodies form joint peace committee

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









