Guwahati: On the occasion of ‘World Bicycle Day 2023’ All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, held a bicycle rally on Saturday.
A cycle rally was conducted in and around the AIIMS campus to raise awareness about the health benefits of cycling and to motivate residents of the campus and the neighborhood to take up cycling as an outdoor activity.
Professor Ashok Puranik, executive director of AIIMS, led the cycle rally along with Mr Arshel Akhtar, the bicycle mayor of Guwahati. The event was organised by the sports committee of AIIMS, Guwahati, under the leadership of Dr Sundareswaran Loganathan.
Speaking on the occasion, Puranik stressed on the benefits of cycling as well the importance of safety measures for cyclists. Mr. Akhtar emphasised on the importance of creating a community of cyclists within the campus and the need for dedicated bicycle tracks on roads.
The event was attended by a large number of AIIMS faculty members, students and staff.
