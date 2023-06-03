Guwahati: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Nature’s Orbit Collective Foundation and Chandubi Jungle Camp in collaboration with India Tourism, Guwahati has taken an initiative to convert Jaramkhuria village near Chandubi Lake into a zero waste village.

The initiative is being supported by NEHHDC (North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation) under Ministry of DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region), BigFM, ND24, EastMojo, Brahmaputra Foundation among others.

“We are going to install segregation bins with proper IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities to create awareness and make people conscious about their consumption. The idea is to promote responsible tourism with zero waste and promote the crafts and handlooms of the locals and also their culture of living in harmony with nature,” Nature’s Orbit Collective Foundation said.

It further added, “This World Environment Day, let us pledge to take concrete actions to restore and protect our ecosystems. Whether it’s reducing our ecological footprint, planting trees, or supporting conservation efforts, every little bit counts. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a sustainable future for ourselves and for the planet.”

To observe ‘World Environment Day’, various activities and sessions will be organised which include community-cum-forest walk at Loharghat Forest to be conducted by Guwahati Art Club, community clean-up drive in and around the village which will be led by the members of Nature’s Orbit and Chandubi Jungle Camp. Besides, yoga and meditation sessions by AnuYoga will be held near a serene lake as part of the activities.

“Creating art in nature can be a way to connect with the earth’s energy and the healing power of the natural world. This can include land art, nature-inspired paintings, or using found objects from nature to create meaningful artworks. We will introduce a Yuva Tourism Club in the village and ask them to participate to enhance their interest in Art. They will also be rewarded and receive certificates. The session will be conducted by Kaveri Banikya, Sacred Healing Art and Bipasha Das,” the foundation said.

The inauguration ceremony of the Zero Waste Resource Centre by Deputy Commisioner, Kamrup (R) and Regional Director, Indian Tourism, Guwahati will be followed by a discussion on ‘Plan of Action to promote Responsible Tourism addressing Climate Change’.

To educate the community about the issue and inspire them to take action, a documentary titled ‘Footprint’ (Silluk Zero Waste Village), East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, will be screened.

During the event, the culture of Rabha Community in dance form, crafts, handlooms and traditional food will be showcased to promote ‘Responsible Tourism’.

