Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the state education department to institute a high-level committee to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident leaving seven college students dead earlier this week.
Seven students of Assam Engineering College died on Monday after their car hit a road divider and then collided with another vehicle in Guwahati, police said.
The college principal and the superintendent of the hostel where the deceased students lived have been asked to go on leave till the completion of a report by the proposed inquiry committee and its examination by the government, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Sarma had on Monday urged the parents whose children stay in hostels of the college to be in constant touch with their wards and appealed to the authorities of the institution to ensure that the hostel superintendents are more stringent in their supervision.
Speaking on the accident Director General of Police G P Singh had told reporters that “prima facie it appears to be a case of drunken driving but I cannot say with surety unless the investigations are complete”.
The chief minister has also asked the education department to constitute another committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities.
The panel will also file a report on whether there is a need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes among students during the pre and post-election period in higher educational institutions.
Sarma directed the education department to set up one more panel to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of educational institutions to prevent such incidents in the future.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The committee will also look into strict enforcement of rules and regulations, complete prohibition of alcohol and drugs on hostel campuses and other issues.
The proposed panel will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life in hostels, the release added.
Also Read | Assam: Cachar tea workers told to avoid commercial vehicles as transport
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Hailakandi BJP leader promised ‘govt jobs’ for money, arrested
- Cong welcomes Shah’s peace plan for Manipur but questions delay
- Mizoram yet to get Assam response on border-related claims
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,736
- Minor girl gangraped in Tripura, one arrested
- SJVN to develop 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Power project in Nepal