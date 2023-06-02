Guwahati: Oil India Limited (OIL) has launched Airborne Gravity Gradiometry & Gravity Magnetics (AGG & GM) data for unapprised areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Dima Hasao, Arunachal Pradesh, Cauvery, Bastar, Satpura, Spiti-Zanskar and Karewa areas.

The acquisition of the AGG and GM survey started from Jorhat Air Base on May 27.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural FGas (MoP&NG) entrusted the oil company with the responsibility of Acquisition Processing and Interpretation (API) of 40,000 flight LKM of AGG and GM data in these unapprised areas.

Factors like logistically difficult terrain, hostile environment, protected areas, and non-availability of in-principal permission for conducting seismic survey operations under National Seismic Program (NSP) were some of the problems that prevented the seismic campaign from covering these areas, an official of OIL said on Thursday.

The second aircraft is scheduled to start acquisition from Dibrugarh airport to cover the northeastern part of India.

“The method is a non-intrusive exploration tool with a quick turnaround time that allows for the fastest possible covering of a large region. It also offers geoscientific value for the overall evaluation of the areas covered by the survey,” the official said.

The oil company had conducted the first-ever Airborne Gravity Gradiometry and Gravity-Magnetic (AGG & GM) survey at Dibrugarh on December 3, 2020.

The data will be acquired in seven OALP Round-I blocks, three PELs and two PMLs in the logistically inaccessible terrains of the northeast, including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park (DSNP), Brahmaputra River Bed (BRB) and geologically complex Thrust-Belt Areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“The study is expected to provide an understanding of the Sedimentary Structure & Basement Configuration, add value in understanding the ‘Regional Hydrocarbon Prospectivity’, better assess hydrocarbon prospectively in inaccessible areas and reduce ambiguity in geologically complex thrust belt areas,” the official also said.

AGG survey measures the spatial rate of change of gravitational acceleration. The sensors in the survey aircraft measure five independent components of the gravity field and provide high-resolution images of various constituents of density contrast. Magnetics is a measure of the variation in the intensity of the earth’s magnetic field caused by sub-surface geology.

