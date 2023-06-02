IIT Guwahati ranks 6 globally in Sustainable Development Goal

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has achieved rank 6 globally in the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.
These rankings are global performance tables that assess universities against Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as mandated by the United Nations.
The 2030 agenda adopted by the United Nations Member States in 2015 for Sustainable Development is stated to be a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It has 17 integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets that address the global challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.
Among these SDGs, IIT Guwahati is ranked 6th among the World’s top 10 universities for SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and among the top 200 universities for SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).
The overall rank of the institute has also improved from 401 to 600 in 2023 and advanced its global position in SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).
Congratulating the Institute on its performance, Professor Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Universities are the core to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These results reflect IIT Guwahati’s conviction to fulfil this universal call of action for social, economic and environmental sustainability.’’
Highlighting the importance of SDGs, Professor Iyer revealed that Guwahati IIT is the first IIT to introduce an interdisciplinary undergraduate course on Sustainable Development Goals. He added, “Inculcating this idea of sustainability among the young students will have all-round implications on their future careers.’’
IIT Guwahati has worked continuously to achieve these goals of sustainable development. For the same, the Institute has initiated various activities such as, but not limited to:
- Making campus infrastructure energy efficient
- Providing Community Educational Services
- Green Campus Initiative
- Assisting Start-up of sustainable businesses
- Initiating projects on Sustainable water technologies
- Sustainable materials development for waste recycling
In a statement, IIT revealed that with these SDG targets to achieve by 2030, it is vital to teach students about the goals of inclusive and sustainable growth. IIT Guwahati further said that the institute aims to continue working towards achieving the goal of sustainable development through multipronged initiatives.
