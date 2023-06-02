Silchar: A BJP member was held in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

The arrested person has been identified as Ansarul Hoque Choudhary, an executive member of the Assam BJP Minority Morcha. He hails from Nizvernerpur under Lala police station in Hailakandi district.

Sources said a resident of Dhalai Malai village under Katlicherra police station (Hailakandi district) Dilwar Hussain Barbhuiya had lodged an FIR at the Katlicherra police station against Ansarul.

The complainant told the police that Choudhary had boasted of “good connections” with top leaders and ministers of the ruling BJP and allegedly took money from the complainant on the pretext of providing him a government job.

Choudhary allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from Dilwar in installments, but did not provide a job as promised. Dilwar was given various excuses each time he approached the accused for his money, forcing him to eventually file an FIR in the case.

An official at Katlicherra police station said that a case (case number – 91 / 2023) under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe had been initiated by the police.

Police sources said Ansarul Hoque Choudhary was picked up from his house in Nizvernerpur, around 20km from Hailakandi, on Thursday morning and brought to Katlicherra police station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, many people gathered at the police station after coming to know about the arrest and they also alleged that Ansarul had taken money from them by promising to give them government jobs.

Executive member of the Assam BJP Minority Morcha Ansarul Hoque Choudhary

According to those people, Ansarul showed them his pictures with many top BJP leaders, including with chief minister Himanta Biswa to create an impression that he was well connected with them and had the capacity to provide government jobs for them. He allegedly took lakhs of rupees from them but did not return the money.

Hailakandi additional superintendent of police Bidyut Das Boro confirmed about Ansarul’s arrest later on Thursday.

The Assam BJP has not make any official statement till the filing of this news report. When contacted, the general secretary of the Hailakandi district BJP said the state leadership has the discretion of giving official comments.

He added that they have faith in the judicial system and hoped the system would deal with the matter as needed.

Last month, a BJP leader from Karbi Anglong district was arrested by the police for cheating people on the pretext of giving them government jobs. The arrested person was identified as Moon Ingtipi, secretary of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Karbi Anglong district. He was, however, sacked by the party following arrest.

Also Read | Panel to inquire into death of 7 students in accident: Assam CM

