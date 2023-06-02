Silchar: A BJP member was held in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.
The arrested person has been identified as Ansarul Hoque Choudhary, an executive member of the Assam BJP Minority Morcha. He hails from Nizvernerpur under Lala police station in Hailakandi district.
Sources said a resident of Dhalai Malai village under Katlicherra police station (Hailakandi district) Dilwar Hussain Barbhuiya had lodged an FIR at the Katlicherra police station against Ansarul.
The complainant told the police that Choudhary had boasted of “good connections” with top leaders and ministers of the ruling BJP and allegedly took money from the complainant on the pretext of providing him a government job.
Choudhary allegedly took Rs 5 lakh from Dilwar in installments, but did not provide a job as promised. Dilwar was given various excuses each time he approached the accused for his money, forcing him to eventually file an FIR in the case.
An official at Katlicherra police station said that a case (case number – 91 / 2023) under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe had been initiated by the police.
Police sources said Ansarul Hoque Choudhary was picked up from his house in Nizvernerpur, around 20km from Hailakandi, on Thursday morning and brought to Katlicherra police station for interrogation.
Meanwhile, many people gathered at the police station after coming to know about the arrest and they also alleged that Ansarul had taken money from them by promising to give them government jobs.
According to those people, Ansarul showed them his pictures with many top BJP leaders, including with chief minister Himanta Biswa to create an impression that he was well connected with them and had the capacity to provide government jobs for them. He allegedly took lakhs of rupees from them but did not return the money.
Hailakandi additional superintendent of police Bidyut Das Boro confirmed about Ansarul’s arrest later on Thursday.
The Assam BJP has not make any official statement till the filing of this news report. When contacted, the general secretary of the Hailakandi district BJP said the state leadership has the discretion of giving official comments.
He added that they have faith in the judicial system and hoped the system would deal with the matter as needed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Last month, a BJP leader from Karbi Anglong district was arrested by the police for cheating people on the pretext of giving them government jobs. The arrested person was identified as Moon Ingtipi, secretary of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Karbi Anglong district. He was, however, sacked by the party following arrest.
Also Read | Panel to inquire into death of 7 students in accident: Assam CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Hailakandi BJP leader promised ‘govt jobs’ for money, arrested
- Cong welcomes Shah’s peace plan for Manipur but questions delay
- Mizoram yet to get Assam response on border-related claims
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,736
- Minor girl gangraped in Tripura, one arrested
- SJVN to develop 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Power project in Nepal