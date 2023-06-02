Assam: AEC alumni collect funds for injured victims of Jalukbari accident 

Guwahati: An initiative by alumni and students of Assam Engineering College raised funds amounting to Rs 3.54 lakh for the victims of the Jalukbari accident that occurred on Monday.

The initiative was launched by Assam Engineering College (AEC) alumni Debarshi Baruah (2008 pass out), Animesh Bora (2009 pass out) and Pratibhu Dutta (1994 pass out) and the funds were collected in 28 hours.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In a tragic accident earlier this week, seven students from the college died and six other were injured. Three injured students, Rajiv Ali (22), Yusuf Ali (20) and Mohzamil Ali (22) are undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Former AEC student Baruah said that the idea of fundraising for the victims of the Jalukbari accident came during a group discussion and that between May 31 and June 1 they raised Rs 3.54 Lakh.

“I am thankful to the alumni and faculty members of AEC who have helped us in our endeavour. Even the students who are currently studying in the college have come forward to contribute a part of their pocket money,” he added.

“Each of the victims has received one lakh eighteen thousand, out of which twenty thousand has been distributed in cash and the remaining as cheque,” said Animesh Bora.

22-year-old Rubita Begum, wife of victim Rajiv Ali who was driving the pickup van that collided with the Scorpio car, said that her husband is in critical condition. She added, “The doctors have said that there is a blood clot in his brain and one of his legs is broken. Glass has entered his eyes too.” Speaking of the fundraiser, she said that any kind of help is welcome as her family is too poor to bear the medical costs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Saikul Ali, uncle of victim Yusuf Ali, said that his nephew has suffered injuries on both legs. Yusuf worked as a handyman for the pickup van. Saikul also claimed that he is facing extreme difficulties in getting the reports in time and arranging blood in the hospital.

Seven engineering students of Assam Engineering College were killed in the road tragedy. Earlier, a panel was formed to probe the cause of the accident.

Also Read | Assam: Hailakandi BJP leader promised ‘govt jobs’ for money, arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









