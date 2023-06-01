Guwahati: Northeast Startup festival, an event aimed at connecting startups from the northeastern region of India with the ones in South East Asia, was organised by Redlemon Technologies Private Ltd on May 29 and 30 in Singapore.

Pankaj Gogoi, founder and president of the Northeast Startup Festival, started the initiative of connecting northeastern India with southeast Asia by organising Northeast 2020 in the year 2020 and South East Asian Connect in 2022. He has also been a recipient of the ‘Best Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the Asian Excellence Awards held in Singapore.

During the Northeast Startup Festival, Gogoi explained the startup ecosystem of northeast India and elaborated on the startups that have been working in different sectors supported by Assam Startup, NEDFi and NRL Ideation.

Sue Tsang, host and moderator of the programme, presented Singapore as an active investor community with ample scope for startup funding, growth and expansion. She also explained the startup ecosystem of Singapore, and related business policies, low taxation and other factors contributing to the ease of conducting business in Singapore.

The event highlighted how the two startup ecosystems can collaborate for a global startup and entrepreneurship summit to be held in October, 2023 in Singapore and a road rally from Guwahati via Bangkok to Singapore in January, 2024.

Sudip Dhar, vice-president of the festival, and director of Saroni Global Business Private Ltd, showcased various agricultural GI-tagged products of northeast India during the event.

At the festival, entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts shared their experience about raising funds for startups.

