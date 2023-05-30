Goalpara: A forester was killed and three others were injured in an attack allegedly by the timber mafia in Assam’s Goalpara district, police said on Tuesday.
The forest personnel were attacked with sharp weapons at Krishnai Shalpara Darapara under the Krishnai range forest office in the district late on Monday night, the official said.
The forest personnel had rushed to the area on receiving information about felling of trees in the proposed reserve forest area and recovered a tractor filled with sal trees.
They were attacked when they started to bring the tractor to the forest department office, the official said.
The injured were rushed to a hospital at Goalpara, while two of them have been referred to Guwahati.
Senior forest and police officials have rushed to the spot and a search has been launched to nab the assailants.
