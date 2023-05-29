Withdraw decision on medium of instruction: AASU tells Assam Govt

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), during a meeting with several teachers organisations of the state on Sunday, demanded the Assam government to immediately withdraw its decision for the introduction of English as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics from Class III onwards in vernacular medium schools.

On July 28, 2022, the state cabinet decided that from the academic year 2023, Mathematics and Science will be taught in English from Class III in all government and provincialised Assamese and other vernacular medium schools.

Members of All Assam Students Union hold a discussion with various Teachers Organision at Hotel Prag Continual in Guwahati on Sunday.

During the meeting, the students’ body also urged the state government not to intervene in the medium of instruction of education in vernacular medium schools, including Assamese, Bodo and other medium schools.

In a joint press statement, the organisations said: “We are strongly opposed to the decisions taken by the government. We demand that they re-think these and withdraw them immediately.”

“It is universally accepted that the mother tongue is the best language to learn these subjects, especially at the primary level. Even the National Education Policy 2020 has stated it. The government’s justification that they want to hone the student’s grasp of the English language through this decision is not acceptable. If they want to improve English, thrust should be on teaching that language properly,” the statement read.

“The government should ensure the best of facilities for the students and create an environment for the students to learn English properly,” the statement added.

The AASU has already announced a month-long statewide agitation against the government’s decision.

The series of agitation, which started with a discussion with the teachers’ associations, will culminate with a meeting of the academicians and educationists of the state on June 27.

The student body will also stage a 10-hour fast by all the regional committees on May 31 and a ‘gana satyagraha’ in Guwahati on June 6.

All the regional units of the AASU will undertake a mass awareness drive against the decision from June 8 to 14, followed by protests and demonstrations at the district level on June 15, and a bicycle procession on June 24 in all the subdivisions of the state.

The stir will end with a meeting of academicians on June 27 in Guwahati.

Earlier, the students’ body held a consultative meeting with the leaders of the All Bodo Students U(ABSU), Asam Sahitya Sabha, Bodo Sahitya on August 6, 2022, opposing the decision of the state government.

The student organisation will be holding consultations with teachers from elementary to university level as well as a separate discussion with leaders of different tribes over these issues.

Representatives of Assam College Teachers Association (ACTA), Assam High School Teachers Association (AHSTA), All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees Union (AHSTEU), Assam Rajyik Prathamik Sikshak Sanmiloni (ARPSS), All Assam Middle English School Teachers Union (AAMESTU), Assam Junior College Teachers Association (AJCTA) and several other teachers organisations took part on Sunday’s meeting.

