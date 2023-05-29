GUWAHATI: An influential tribal organization in Assam has demanded the Assam government for Mission Basundhara 3.0 for inclusion of the tribal people living in non-cadastral villages, who were left over in Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 is a flagship programme launched by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management to streamline, resolve and make land revenue services more accessible to citizens.

It was expected that the launch of the Mission Basundhara Portal will reduce the pendency in the updation of land records and the public will receive stress-free and smooth services without visiting revenue circle offices.

The implementation of the mission shall enable achieving the goal of 100% digitization of maps and total integration of maps, land records and registration for the state under DILRMP.

“The Mission Basundhara 2.0 programme expired. But many tribal people living in non-cadastral areas have been left over because the state government did not conduct a cadastral survey in the non-cadastral areas,” All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) secretary general Aditya Khakhlary said.

“Only after a cadastral survey, a polygon map can be drawn and Sitha book and dag numbers can be created. Due to lack of dag number, tribal people living in non-cadastral villages in Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Golaghat, Charaideo districts could not apply for updation of their land records,” Khakhlary said.

“We are demanding a survey of (non-cadastral) villages and bring them under Mission Basundhara for providing Myadi Patta to tribal people for lands under their possession.

All such issues are outside the purview of Mission Basundhara 2.0,” he said.

The AATS also expressed dissatisfaction over the digitization of the Schedule Tribe (ST) certificate system and said it takes more than four months for a person to obtain an ST certificate from the authority under the present system.

On August 2, 2022, the state government introduced Mission Bhumiputra to issue ST certificates to tribal people of the state through a digital system, under which the district commissioner can issue such ST certificates.

“However, in most of the cases, the circle officers sought affidavits from the applicants, which is against the stipulated norms. In such cases, it takes almost four months for an applicant to obtain an ST certificate. This has caused immense harassment to the students for admission and job seekers for applying for jobs,” Khakhlary further said.

“We want the state government should restore the existing system of issuance of ST certificates under which AATS issues ST certificates with countersign from the district commissioners,” he said.

A team of AATS will visit Jyrkinding in West Karbi Anglong district to take stock of the situation after miscreants from Meghalaya set ablaze some houses in West Karbi Anglong in Assam’s territory.

The ATTS will also visit Tirap under the Margherita sub-division of the Tinsukia district in which more than seven tiny communities have been affected due to illegal coal mining in nearby Patkai hills.

