Guwahati: Good news for the music lovers of Assam. Poem Topanito Teu Mok Khedi Phurisil, which is being recreated as a song by musician and composer Joi Barua, was released on Monday.
‘Topanito Teu Mok Khedi Phurisil‘ is one of the most-acclaimed poems written by Jnanpith Award winner late Nilmani Phookan.
The famous poem was taken up for a musical metamorphosis by Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation as part of its ‘Monkobita’ initiative.
“To restructure ‘Topanito….’ musically was quite a task but it was Joi Barua who has beautifully rendered it into a masterpiece. Joi Barua’s composition reflects his efforts to understand the poet’s thoughts behind this poem, which is a brief and to-the-point abstract piece of work,” the RKNF said.
The music of the song was composed by Joi Barua using various metaphors from the original poem. Singer Shankuraj Konwar was roped in for additional vocals and piano.
Other artistes who worked on the project include Manasquam Mahanta (guitar), Ibson Lal Baruah (mix and mastering) and Samudra Kajal Saikia (Video, Art & Concept).
Incidentally, another of Phookan’s poems, “Iyar Porai Pani”, was recreated musically by Shankuraj Konwar and Maitreyee Pator and released online some months ago.
