Boko: Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja laid the foundation stone for the Boko-Chamaria road, also known as Freedom Fighter Nabin Kalita Path, at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday.

MP Queen Oja was accompanied by Boko MLA Nandita Das, and representatives from the Public Works Department (PWD-Road), among others during the foundation stone-lying ceremony.

The stretch – Freedom Fighter Nabin Kalita Path -is significant as it is connected with Sri Sri Bar Vishnu Than, Chamaria Satra, a Vaishnavite monastery.

Speaking on the occasion, Queen Oja stressed prioritising the development of the road infrastructure. She said, “We have always given priority to the development of transportation systems for the convenience of the people. Today, I inaugurated the upgraded ‘Boko Samaria (Boko Alekjari and Sontali Alekjari) Road’ sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Improved Paved Road Construction Scheme 2022-23 and constructed by the Assam Public Works (Roads) Department.”

Oja said that the widening of the road would help commuters to travel in a hassle-free manner.

“The construction of this road started before independence and after independence the ‘Local Board’ helped in making it vehicle-friendly. Freedom fighter late Nabin Chandra Kalita and other residents of the area initiated the construction of the road,” said Nakul Kalita, a resident of Chamaria village.

PWD Boko Sub Divisional Officer Jitu Saikia said that the length of the road is around 14.215 kilometers and the width is around 5.5 meters.

“The road will be constructed under the scheme of the chief minister’s Improved Paved Road Construction Scheme 2022-23 and the cost of construction is around 14.86 crore. Tech Point Engineers company will construct the road,” said PWD SDO Jitu Saikia.

Nandita Das, MLA from Boko, was of the view that the Boko to Sontoli road, despite existing in a remote area, is an arterial road and the only road that connects to Guwahati. “Apart from commuters from villages under Boko, Chamaria and Nagarbera revenue circles, vendors of food and other essential commodities also use the road frequently,” she said.

She further added, “Since I was elected as MLA, I had requested for the upgrade of the road several times to the Assam Chief Minister and in assembly. I am very happy to solve a long-pending public problem. I got 45 kilometers to develop in my constituency, where I gave 14 kilometers for this important road.”

Das added, “In my constituency, 97 bridges are yet to be constructed.” She said that the World Bank has agreed to help in the construction of 6 bridges out of the 97 bridges and that efforts are on to start constructing the remaining bridges.

“The construction of 5 kilometers of river embankment has been completed in my constituency but currently waiting for approval from the state government to construct 18 kilometers of embankments in riverine areas,” she added.

