Boko: Expressing condolence, members of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) Kamrup district lit clay candles on the occasion of the funeral ceremony of late SI Junmoni Rabha on Friday.

The ARSU, along with other Rabha organizations, prayed for the eternal peace of the departed officer.

All Rabha Students Union, All Rabha Women Council, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee along with other Rabha organisations lit clay candles at the regional committee office premises in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area in Kamrup and Goalpara District.

Besides, the people of the Boko area also paid tribute by lighting clay candles in front of SI Junmoni Rabha’s photograph.

Surajit Rabha, President, ARSU Boko regional unit, expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress into the investigation. “We demand that the CBI must investigate the matter and those involved in this case should be punished according to the law,” he said.

Dibyajyoti Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU Boko Unit, took potshots at the state’s home department and the Chief Minister for their lack of action despite continuous protests and demands for a CBI investigation. Ten days have passed since the incident, yet no significant steps have been taken so far, he claimed.

Ashok Nongbag, President of ARSU Kamrup district, hailed SI Junmoni Rabha as a skilled and courageous police officer. “We are concerned over the slow progress of the investigation and pledged to continue protesting until justice is served for Junmoni Rabha.”

