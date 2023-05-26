Guwahati: Thousands of people on Thursday took out a peace rally in Silchar demanding immediate restoration of peace in Manipur, the state which has been on the boil since May 3 over the ethnic clashes.

The peace rally was organised by the All Assam Manipuri Youth Association in association with different other Manipuri organisations in Silchar.

More than 3,000 people joined the peace rally that started from Bir Tikendrajit Primary School Itkhola Silchar and traversed through the major streets to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Cachar. On reaching the DC office, AAMYA submitted a memorandum to DC Rohan Kumar Jha.

The demonstrator demanded the restoration of peace in Manipur with the intervention of the Central Government.

“We demand that the government should investigate the case of ongoing violence in Manipur deeply and the perpetrators be brought to book, otherwise, the situation in the North East along with Manipur will be chaotic. We can’t compromise with the territorial integrity of Manipur and the boundaries of Manipur cannot be disintegrated under any circumstances,” one of the members of the AAMYA said.

Thanking the Biren Singh-led government for the war on drugs and deforestation in Manipur, the member claimed that the unrest is not a riot between Meities and Kukis but rather a “narco-terrorism violence”.

He demanded that the houses burnt and destroyed in the violence should be compensated by the state government.

