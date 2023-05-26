AHRC takes suo motu cognisance of water pipe burst in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the water pipeline burst here in which a woman was killed and five people were injured.

The Commission directed the Kamrup Metro District Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the AHRC at the earliest, Commission member Satnau Bharali said in a press release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He pointed out that the actual cause of the pipe burst in Khargul area here on Thursday was not known and the District Magistrate must examine all the aspects associated with the incident.

The District Magistrate must mention in the report the names and addresses of those who died, and the injured.

It should also include the names and addresses of the owners whose cars, houses and business establishments were damaged in the incident.

The name and address of the company that completed the job, the measures taken by the administration to support and provide relief to the affected people, damages caused to public property and whether any police case has been registered in this connection must also be included in the report, Bharali said.

The gushing water also damaged several houses and vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Water pipeline connecting Kharguli reservoir explodes, several injured

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









