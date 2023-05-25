Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday on a day-long visit to Assam to attend three events to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state, officials said.
Shah will arrive here in the afternoon and attend the programmes at two different venues of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra and Khanapara Veterinary College field.
The Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Guwahati campus of the National Forensic Sciences University to be set up at Molong in the Changsari area of Kamrup district.
The first phase of the project was expected to be completed by 2026 and the second by 2030.
The campus to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore will offer more than 50 undergraduate, post-graduate, PhD and post-doctoral programmes in forensic science, wildlife forensics, cyber security, narcotics, digital forensics, drone forensics, forensic psychology and forensics justice and law.
The Guwahati campus will also provide training to police, judiciary and forensic scientists of all neighbouring countries.
Shah will also launch the ‘Sewa Setu’ mobile app of the Assam police at the same venue.
The app, developed jointly by the Assam Police and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), will enable people to lodge FIRs, missing person complaints, and tenant verifications among others without visiting the police station.
Shah will also attend the final programme of ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 44,703 qualified candidates for various government departments.
The Union home minister was earlier scheduled to visit the state on May 11 to mark the completion of two years of Sarma’s government in office but had postponed it due to the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.
