Silchar: A woman hailing from southern Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepdaughter.
The arrested woman, identified as Hasna Begum Mazumder, was accused of poisoning her stepdaughter.
As per sources, the incident reportedly took place at Damcherra under Ramnathpur police station in Hailakandi district near the Assam-Mizoram border, about 65 km from Hailakandi town.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A resident of Damcherra, Nazmul Hossain Barbhuiya married a woman named Hasna Begum Talukdar of Jamira Basti (Hailakandi district) as per Islamic tradition about five years ago. Two years after the marriage, the couple got divorced and their daughter stayed with the father. Later, the man later married the accused who hails from Jhalnacherra in Hailakandi district.
On Tuesday, Hasna allegedly poisoned the child when her husband left the home. The girl was reportedly taken to Jamira police outpost and then transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the 3-year-old passed away at the hospital and her stepmother was arrested by the police.
Meanwhile, Additional superintendent of police, Hailakandi Bidyut Das Boro said that the woman has been arrested. Further legal procedure is being initiated, the ASP said.
Also Read | Assam CM dismisses Oppn’s boycott of new parliament as ‘drama’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Water pipeline connecting Kharguli reservoir explodes, several injured
- Naga anthology ‘Homegrown’ a deep dive into Naga lifestyle & identity
- Assam: Woman accused of killing 3-yr-old stepdaughter held
- Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all
- Two Assam mountaineers scale Mt Kanchenjunga
- Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck near White House in custody: Officials