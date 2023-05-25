Silchar: A woman hailing from southern Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepdaughter.

The arrested woman, identified as Hasna Begum Mazumder, was accused of poisoning her stepdaughter.

As per sources, the incident reportedly took place at Damcherra under Ramnathpur police station in Hailakandi district near the Assam-Mizoram border, about 65 km from Hailakandi town.

A resident of Damcherra, Nazmul Hossain Barbhuiya married a woman named Hasna Begum Talukdar of Jamira Basti (Hailakandi district) as per Islamic tradition about five years ago. Two years after the marriage, the couple got divorced and their daughter stayed with the father. Later, the man later married the accused who hails from Jhalnacherra in Hailakandi district.

On Tuesday, Hasna allegedly poisoned the child when her husband left the home. The girl was reportedly taken to Jamira police outpost and then transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the 3-year-old passed away at the hospital and her stepmother was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Additional superintendent of police, Hailakandi Bidyut Das Boro said that the woman has been arrested. Further legal procedure is being initiated, the ASP said.

