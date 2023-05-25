Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to people in Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

Shah while laying the foundation stone of the tenth national campus of the National Forensic Sciences University to be set Changsari area of Kamrup district, said he will travel to the northeastern state to help resolve disputes.

“I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state,” he said.

The Centre will ensure that justice is given to all who suffered in the clashes which broke out in the state, but “people must hold a dialogue to ensure peace in the state,” Shah said.

Referring to the setting up of the NFSU campus here, the home minister said that this will guarantee employment opportunities for all students passing these courses.

“The Centre was planning to bring legal changes to make site visits by forensic experts compulsory for crimes which attract more than six years of imprisonment,” he added.

The first phase of the NFSU campus was expected to be completed by 2026 and the second by 2030 while classes will start this year at the temporary campus in Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Shah also launched an interactive web portal the ‘Seva Setu’ of the Assam police, developed jointly with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which will enable people to lodge FIRs, missing persons complaints, as well as fill up online forms for tenant, paying guests and domestic help verifications, without visiting any police station.

