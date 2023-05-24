Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N F Railway successfully rescued 42 persons including 36 minors, two men with mental health challenges, two women and two girls between May 16 and May 22, said CPRO Sabyasachi De said on Wednesday.

A rescue drive was conducted at several NFR stations during which two persons were arrested for human trafficking in addition to the rescue of minors and women, said De.

According to a statement, the NFR conducted search and rescue operations at Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.

As per official norms, the rescued were handed over to their families and respective Childlines after verification.

Sabsyasachi De also said that the Railway Protection Force remains vigilant about incidents of human trafficking by being mindful of children moving in a suspicious manner or travelling without a guardian.

De informed that on May 22, RPF of Katihar aided by a team from Meri Saheli, a women’s safety organisation, rescued a minor boy. Later, the rescued boy was handed over to the Childline in Katihar for safe custody.

He further said that on May 21, RPF of Dimapur rescued 3 runaway minor girls from Dimapur railway station. Later the minors were handed over to the Childline, Dimapur and their parents were informed.

In a similar incident, RPF along with members of Bal Bachao Andolan and GRP of Purnea conducted a successful drive at Purnea railway station and successfully rescued seven minor boys. They also apprehended two human traffickers from the station premise who were later handed over to GRP Purnea for further course of action, said De.

