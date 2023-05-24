Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore seized in Assam

Diphu: Heroin worth more than Rs 6 crore was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday and two persons were arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF launched an operation in Janakpukhuri in Khatkhati police station area on the Nagaland border, and intercepted a vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the security forces seized 1.41 kg of heroin, hidden in 85 soap boxes.

The police seized the vehicle and arrested two persons, identified as Gracy Rowa and Jain Prasad.

