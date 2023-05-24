Sakhati: The death of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha has caused a stir across Assam. Hundreds of members of various Rabha organisations once again blocked the National Highway 17 in Sakhati and in Bamunigaon in Kamrup Rural District simultaneously on Wednesday. Earlier they held a protest on May 19.
All Rabha Student’s Union (ARSU), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Rabha Sahitya Sabha and other sister organisations participated in the massive protest.
Despite police obstruction, Rabha organisations sat on NH-17 for half an hour and shouted slogans against the state government, Nagaon police, and even former Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley.
Explaining the cause for the protest, Kabita Rabha, secretary, ARWC said, “Investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death must be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).”
Kabita Rabha recalled that after the May 19 protest, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a CBI enquiry into the case but no action has been taken and that the government’s inaction regarding the matter is suspicious. She added that sub-inspector Abhajyoti Rabha should be interrogated by the police regarding Junmoni Rabha’s death.
Pradip Rabha, secretary, ARSU, said, “Although Junmoni Rabha’s mother submitted a written complaint against many police officers, we have not seen any action taken against them yet.” He also urged the people of Assam to light ‘diya’ (clay candles) on May 26, the day of Junmoni Rabha’s commemoration ceremony.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Ashok Rabha, Secretary, SSDC alleged that the sub-inspector’s death was not an accident but a murder and that former Nagaon SP Lina Doloi was trying to cover it up.
“All nine Rabha organisations will continue protest till Junmoni Rabha gets justice”, he added.
Also Read | CMs of Assam, Meghalaya meet in Guwahati, discuss border dispute
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sourav Ganguly as Tripura’s brand ambassador: TMC-BJP trade barbs
- Next print of inflation likely to be lower than 4.7%: RBI Governor
- In trouble-torn Manipur, price of essential items is touching the sky
- Assam: Rabha bodies protest over justice for SI Junmoni Rabha, block NH-17
- Historical ‘Sengol’ will be installed in new Parliament building: Amit Shah
- Assam-Mizoram route along NH-6 in Hailakandi is a death knell