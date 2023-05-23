VRS for ‘low-performing’ Assam Police officers, personnel

Guwahati: The Assam government will prepare a list enlisting all low-performing police personnel, including officers, after taking into account factors such as obesity and bad habits such as alcoholism, and offer them voluntary retirement.

The state government will also help all 36 police battalions to develop their specific motto; help them imbibe the motto and aid them to dedicate to their motto.

This was decided during the first conference of the commandants at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon on Monday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma receives the guard of honour at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon on Monday.

Every battalion will celebrate their raising days with adequate opportunity for the wards of police personnel to showcase their talents such as proficiency in debate, extempore speech, art, etc. on the occasion.

Every battalion should have a good school inside the premises where other than the services of the appointed teachers, services of good and talented police personnel, posted in the battalions, could be used

All 36 battalions must have a good housing colony to provide housing satisfaction to them and their family members.

The state government will hold the commandants’ conference every six months to bring about a positive change in the rank and file of the police battalions in the state and transform them into vibrant battalions capable of meeting the mandate they are raised.

Attending the conference of the commandants in Dergaon on Monday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that considering the important role played by the commandants and the Assam Police Battalions, the commandants’ conference would be organised every six months.

“This will be done to bring about positive changes in the rank and file of the battalions and give a more result-oriented police force to the state,” Sarma said.

He further said that since the Assam Police Battalions were the backbones of the policing system, he would visit the battalions during his district tours.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the commandants’ conference in Dergaon on Monday.

The chief minister also observed that training played an important role and therefore in shaping the professionalism and readiness of the police personnel, retired army officers would be appointed in the rank of additional superintendent of police to impart training.

“The officers would be in charge of a rigorous training regimen to help the police personnel to meet the changing dynamics of commission of crimes,” he said.

He also said that attention would be given to ensure that the personnel belonging to different battalions were not used for any purpose other than those exclusively connected to bonafide policing.

“Steps will be taken to ensure that there is a positive change in the mindset of the forces of the battalions to make them feel that commandants and forces belonging to different battalions are an integral part of the state police force,” Sarma said.

“Adequate steps will be taken to empower the Assam Police Battalions so that they themselves are complete to deal with law and order in the state. They will also be reoriented to control the mob without using lethal weapons or using them to the minimum extent possible,” he said.

With the continuous improvement of the situation in the state, AFSPA is likely to be lifted from the entire state by the end of this year, he further said.

“In such a situation, Assam Police Battalions would be empowered to replace the Central Armed Police Forces other than the number of CAPFs whose presence is mandatory in the state as per law,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the government would help every battalion in the state to develop its specific motto to help each battalion to imbibe the motto and learn to dedicate them to the service of the state and its people.

He also said that every battalion should celebrate its raising day with adequate opportunity for the wards of police personnel in the battalion to showcase their talents like debate, extempore speech, art etc. in the raising day celebration.

Sarma said the state government would take steps to ensure that every battalion has a good school on its premises where other than the services of the appointed teachers, the service of the good and talented police personnel posted in the battalions would be used.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with top police officials at the first-ever conference of the commandants at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon on Monday.

The state government will also hold the Assam Police Meet encompassing sports and cultural activities of the police personnel in the month of November this year in Dergaon.

Earlier, upon arrival in Dergaon, the chief minister received the guard of honour and inspected the ceremonial parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Training Academy.

He also presented the Union Home Minister’s Service Medal to five Assam police personnel for exemplary commitment during training in 2020-21.

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh; principal secretary to the chief minister, Samir Kumar Sinha; principal secretary to home and political departments, Niraj Verma; Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officers were present at the programmes.

