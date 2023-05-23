IIT-Kharagpur student's body exhumed for second post-mortem

Dibrugarh: The body of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, who was found dead in his hostel in October last year, was exhumed on Tuesday for a second post-mortem examination as directed by the Calcutta High Court, an official said.
A team of forensics experts from the Assam Medical College and Gauhati Medical College carried out the exhumation process at the Amolapatty burial ground in Dibrugarh town in the presence of a four-member police team from Kharagpur Town police station in West Bengal.
Members of his family, magistrate Gautam Priya Mahanta and the local police were also present. The body will be kept in the morgue for the night, and will be flown to Kolkata on Wednesday for the second post-mortem examination, the official said.
The Calcutta High Court had on April 25 directed the exhumation for the second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta, stating that it was necessary to bring out the truth behind his death.
The decomposed body of 23-year-old Ahmed, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found in room C-205 of the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall of Residence on the campus on October 14, 2022.
The college administration had claimed that he died by suicide while the family alleged that he was murdered.
His parents later filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court over it.
Ahmed belonged to Assam’s Tinsukia district and his body was buried at the Amolapatty burial ground in Dibrugarh town on October 16.
