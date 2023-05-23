Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma will meet at the State Guest House for the second round of border talks between the two states.

Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed this information during a press conference on May 23.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The areas under the second phase of the settlement are Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah, Mawtamur and Desh Doomreah.

“The talks will begin at 11 am,” Sarma said.

On May 18, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced in Shillong that he would meet his Assam counterpart in Guwahati in the next week.

“The chief minister of Assam and myself and committee members are expected to meet on the 24th of this month so that will be the first meeting in Guwahati. We are still waiting for full confirmation but tentatively both have agreed. The logistics are being worked out and if everything falls into place, we are expected to meet on the 24th of this month,” Sangma told media persons in Shillong.

Sangma said that the meeting will be followed by a joint visit to Block I and Block II at the inter-state border by both the CMs to send a message of confidence and a message of peace besides a message of restraint from both sides, including the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first round of talks on the second phase of settlement took place at Janata Bhawan between the two chief ministers on August 21 in which both sides decided to form three Regional Level Committees to solve disputes in the six remaining border areas between the two states.

The committees will be headed by cabinet ministers of each state along with members from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) as three dispute sites out of six fall within the jurisdiction of KAAC.

Both states have already notified regional committees which will make extensive visits and talk to the local people following the spirit of friendship to iron out differences to find out mutually agreeable solutions amicably.



As a goodwill and confidence-building measure, the chief ministers of both states will also make visits to the disputes sites and talk to the local people.

After resolving the six disputed boundaries in the first phase, the remaining boundary disputes will also be solved amicably under the guidance.

On August 8, 2011, the Meghalaya government raised 12 disputed areas and provided maps of those sites, the govt. of Assam resolved six of those disputes but the other six were left then because the six that were left were very crucial and complicated and so they were kept for discussion in a later period.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Out of these six disputed sites in the second phase, three of them fall under the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and it has been decided that members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will also be a part of committees.

Also Read | NE org expresses concern over Bengali students not learning Bengali

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









