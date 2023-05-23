Guwahati: Assam down town University, renowned for its commitment to excellence in education and career development, will be hosting the 9th edition of the annual job fair on May 27 from 9 am onwards at the university campus.
More than 70 renowned national and multinational companies will be participating in the job fair, thereby providing employment opportunities to job seekers from the region.
The attendees will also get a chance to interact with industry giants such as Apollo Hospitals, Aditya Birla Capital, Piramal, Protech, Barbeque Nation, Mercedes Benz, Panasonic, Reliance Jio, Bimal, and many more at the AdtU job fair.
The fair is open to individuals from all walks of life, including diploma holders, graduates, postgraduates, freshers, or experienced professionals.
One of the highlights of the job fair is the free registration for all participants.
The attendees will have the opportunity to explore various job openings, interact directly with company representatives, and gain valuable insights into the hiring processes of these esteemed organizations.
To register for the event or for more information you can click on the link https://lnkd.in/dgm4fdXm. This event promises to be the ultimate platform for career growth and advancement.
