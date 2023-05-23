GUWAHATI: It seems the results of Gunotsav have been poorly reflected in the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, which was announced by the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on May 22.

Chirang district, which showed a very poor performance in the Gunotsav evaluation, recorded the highest pass percentage in the HSLC examination. The pass percentage of HSLC this time was 72.69 percent.

First rank holder Hridam Thakurai

Chirang topped the districts with 88.64 percent, followed by Sivasagar with 88.40 percent, Dima Hasao with 88.12 percent and Nalbari with 88.02 percent in the results.

Gunotsav, an initiative by the Assam government to augment quality education in the state, was conducted in three phases from January 18 to February 18 this year.

Aditi Bhuyan (Right) and Sanjana Kaur of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Guwahati ,who ranked 4th and 6th in the SEBA HSLC (Class X) Exam 2023 celebrate their success with their Teachers and other students after declaration of results at School premises in Guwahati on Monday.

Of 41, 35,163 students that took part in the exercise, 15,77,966 bagged A+ grade, 13,44,188 students secured A grade, 6,85,372 B grade, 2,63,589 C grade and 2,64,048 students secured D grade respectively.

Some other top districts include Bongaigaon (84.69 percent), Baksa (84.19 percent), Darrang (79.08 percent), Golaghat (78.20 percent) and Charaideo (78.35 percent).

In 2022, Chirang recorded the lowest pass percentage with 34.27%.

Of the 5502 students who appeared in the HSLC exam from Chirang, 1415 got first division, 2669 second division and 795 secured third division. A total of 4,879 students were declared to pass the exam.

The performance of schools in Chirang, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts was worst in the Gunotsav 2023.

Of 288 schools in Chirang district, 79 schools secured A+ grade, 329 schools A grade, 254 B grade, 92 C grade and 34 schools secured D grade.

West Karbi Anglong recorded 66.23 percent, while Karbi Anglong recorded 75.47 percent in the HSLC result.

Of 635 schools in West Karbi Anglong, 36 secured A+ grade, 219 A grade, 213 B grade, 94 C grade and 73 schools secured D grade in Gunotsav.

Of 1,165 schools in Karbi Anglong district, 135 secured A+ grade, 507 A grade, 355 B grade, 102 C grade and 66 schools C secured D grade.

“The performance of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Chirang district has been poor since the day of the first Gunotsav in 2017. We are trying to initiate a corrective measure at the micro level in the three districts to improve their performance,” Sarma said while releasing the Gunotsav results on April 25.

Karbi Anglong has improved from a pass percentage of 49.92% in 2022 to 75.47% this year, which is a remarkable increase.

This improvement has also helped Karbi Anglong scale up from its previous position of 18th to 15th position in the list of performing districts.

Similarly, West Karbi Anglong has also shown a considerable improvement in HSLC results from 42.71% in 2022 to 66.33% this year. This has helped West Karbi Anglong to rise up from its previous position of 30th to 26th position this year.

Notably, SEBA had decided to withdraw the affiliation of 105 private/venture schools in the state as of March 31, 2023, due to their poor performance in HSLC 2022. Among these 105 schools, there were six schools from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, which had failed to meet the board’s standards indicating that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the quality of education in these districts.

Deopani High School in Karbi Anglong district, which was on the brink of closure due to very poor performance in 2022, has achieved a considerably good performance this year. The school is among the 105 schools whose affiliation with SEBA was considered to be called due to abysmal performance in HSLC 2022.

Of 21 students who appeared in this year’s exam, 5 secured 1st division, 10 secured 2nd division and 4 students passed in 3rd division, registering an overall pass percentage of 90% this year.

Diphu High School and Inglongkiri High School, which were among the three schools to register zero pass percentage in 2022, secured a 100 percent pass rate this year.

In West Karbi Anglong district, Jaipong Adarsha High School, which registered a zero pass percentage in 2022, scaled up to achieve a remarkable 99% this year. 23 out of 24 appearing students cleared the exam.

Ok-Kereng High School also managed to secure 72% this year as against zero percent in 2022. 18 out of 25 appearing students cleared the exam this year.

Men Maji High School, which was also in the list of non-performing schools, registered a 34% pass percentage with 11 students out of 32 successfully clearing g the exam this year.

Sivasagar has recorded 88.40 per cent compared to 81.17 per cent in 2022. Dima Hasao recorded 88.12 per cent compared to 81.31 percent in 2022.

Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has been ranked in 12th position as the district has recorded a pass percentage of 77.18 percent.

Concentrating on the lowest-performing district, Goalpara has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 59.80 percent, which is slightly better than last year’s record of 41.20 percent.

However, this doesn’t have any impact as the district has still recorded the lowest performance in two consecutive years ranking it the first from the bottom.

Karimganj recorded 69.92 percent, Cachar 63.99 percent and Hailakandi district recorded 79.20 percent.

Boys outshone girls in the examination, which registered a pass percentage is 72.60 per cent against 56.49 per cent in the last year’s exam.

Of 4,22,203 students who applied, 4,15324 students appeared for the exam.

Of 1,90,765 boys who appeared in the exam, 1,42,524 were declared pass bearing a pass percentage of 74.71 per cent. Of 2,28,140 girls who appeared in the exam, 1,59,356 passed the exam bearing a pass percentage of 70.96 per cent.

Of 3,01,880 successful students, 94,913 secured first division, 1,48,673 second division and 58,394 secured third division. 8,517 students secured distinction marks, while 18,653 students secured star marks in the examination.

A total of 106 students secured the top 10 positions in the examination.

Sonapur Pukhuria High School secured fourth position, while Dhalpur HS School got 8th position. Both are from Lakhimpur district.

Doomdooma HS Vidyapeeth secured 7th position, Gohpur HS School 8th position, Silchar Collegiate School 9th position and Moran HS school secured 10th position.

The candidates of Scheduled Tribes (Plains) showed outstanding performance as the pass percentage recorded in this category is 75.69 per cent.

Of 58,332 candidates from ST(P) category who appeared for the exam, 12,985 secured first division, 23,397 got second division and 7,769 got third division.

The ST(P) category was followed by the General category as it recorded 74.29 pass percentage and Other Backward Caste (OBC) recorded 73.41 per cent.

Of 1,82,065 candidates from the General category who appeared for the exam, 44,146 got first division, 63,627 got second division and 25,490 got third division.

Of 99,306 candidates from the OBC category who appeared for the exam, 25,578 secured first division, 34,052 secured second division and 13,272 got third division.

The Tea Garden category candidates have displayed the lowest performance in the exam bearing a pass percentage of 49.95 percent.

Of the 13,306 candidates who appeared, 6,647 managed to pass this time and 6,659 students failed the exam. Of the students who passed, 592 secured first division, 3,580 got second division and 2,475 got third division.

