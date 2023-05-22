Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railway recovered contrabands worth about Rs 6.9 lakh during a checking conducted on trains and railway stations at Agartala, Chaparmukh and Badarpur.
During the drive, the RPF recovered drugs weighing a total of approximately 69 kgs worth around Rs 6.9 lakh.
As per an update, on May 20, a team of RPF/Badarpur while performing the escort duty from Agartala to Badarpur, detected one unclaimed bag on train number 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar Express). The team then recovered eight packets of ganja.
The seized ganja was worth approximately Rs. 1.28 lakh and weighed around 12.80 kgs as per NFR.
Later, on May 21, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a checking at Agartala railway station acting over information. In the course of investigation, the team detected a few suspects with five bags. Drugs weighing around 36 kgs approximately worth about Rs 3.60 lakh were recovered.
With regard to these cases, five persons were arrested, according to the NFR.
