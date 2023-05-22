Guwahati: The preparations for hosting the first alumni meet of the Department of Mathematics of Cotton University, a premier higher educational institution in the Northeastern region, were discussed during a general meeting on Monday.
The meeting was held in the university auditorium and was chaired by Professor Dipak Sharma, Head of Mathematics Department, Cotton University.
Professor Dipak Sharma, president of the organising committee for the event, expressed his desire for the active participation of former students during the alumni meet that is scheduled to be held in August this year.
This alumni meet will provide an opportunity for both the former as well as the current students to establish a strong bonding with the department. The event aims to celebrate the reunion of former students of the 122-year-old Mathematics Department, known for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and research (Ph.D.) programs.
Professor Sharma said, “The alumni meet has been organised with the aim of connecting all former students with the department since its establishment in 1901. We hope that this alumni meet will inspire and motivate the current students to remain connected with the department throughout their lives. We are also making preparations to organise various events alongside the alumni meet.”
Around 100 former and current students of Cotton University were present at meeting.
While Professor Dipak Sharma has been given the responsibility of the President, Dr Hiren Deka is the General Secretary, Dr Anjana Bhattacharya (Head of the Department of Mathematics at B.Borooah College) and Dr Rupam Barman (Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati) are the vice presidents of the organising committee.
For registration of membership, the organising committee for the alumni meet requested interested persons to contact hodmathematics@cottonuniversity.ac.in. A Google Form for membership registration has also been circulated for convenience.
