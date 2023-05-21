Guwahati: The Guwahati Eastern Nagaland Students’ Union (GENSU) on Saturday conducted a one-day social work at Nagaland House, Guwahati. GENSU informed that the cleanliness project was initiated by the Union in collaboration with Nagaland House.

As part of the drive, students cleaned and decomposed organic wastes within the compound of the Nagaland house in Guwahati. It informed that the drive witnessed participation from GENSU members, Nagaland House staffs headed by Deputy Resident Commissioner, Ilika Zhimomi, and Naga Students’ Union Guwahati (NSUG) officials.

The one-day drive was initiated as per a resolution adopted in the GENSU’s yearly resolution. The union informed that such drives would be conducted annually.

It informed that the initiative has helped in connecting students while also instilling in minds the need to keep the surrounding clean and igniting a sense of civic obligation among the public.

