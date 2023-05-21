Guwahati: The Guwahati Eastern Nagaland Students’ Union (GENSU) on Saturday conducted a one-day social work at Nagaland House, Guwahati. GENSU informed that the cleanliness project was initiated by the Union in collaboration with Nagaland House.
As part of the drive, students cleaned and decomposed organic wastes within the compound of the Nagaland house in Guwahati. It informed that the drive witnessed participation from GENSU members, Nagaland House staffs headed by Deputy Resident Commissioner, Ilika Zhimomi, and Naga Students’ Union Guwahati (NSUG) officials.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The one-day drive was initiated as per a resolution adopted in the GENSU’s yearly resolution. The union informed that such drives would be conducted annually.
It informed that the initiative has helped in connecting students while also instilling in minds the need to keep the surrounding clean and igniting a sense of civic obligation among the public.
Also Read | Rackets involved in smuggling fake notes, gold will be decimated: Assam DGP
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Khonoma celebrates ‘Thekranyi’, a youth festival
- Active Covid cases in country decrease to 8,115
- Bicentennial year of Assam Tea to be celebrated grandly: Himanta
- Meghalaya CM inspects Rs 35 Cr zoo project at Umtrew
- BJP MLA Imo Singh seeks probe into Manipur crisis, calls for peace
- Naga students body takes part in cleanliness drive in Guwahati