Guwahati: Commemorating the World Bee Day on Saturday, Assam’s largest dairy cooperative West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) introduced local honey under its brand called ‘Purabi’.

Sourcing honey from the beekeepers of Assam for the products, this initiative is the first Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) promoted by WAMUL, Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, Kamrup, an official update said.

The ‘Purabi Honey’ is aimed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality natural honey products in the state.

The event held at the College of Agriculture in Waraseoni, Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The ceremony was graced by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, who inaugurated the event. About 2000 participants including several ministers of states, government officials, cluster-based business organizations (CBBOs), and implementing agencies from across the country, took part in the event.

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) served as the institutional partner for the event.

During the programme, Chairman of NDDB Meenesh Shah highlighted the significant contribution of WAMUL in the formation of the Honey Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) in Kamrup district.

“West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (Purabi Dairy), the largest dairy in the Northeast region of our country, formed a Honey FPO in Kamrup district of Assam as a CBBO. The raw honey produced by the farmers of this FPO will be procured, processed and marketed by the milk union as ‘Purabi Honey’. It is a matter of pride for all of us and especially for the dairy farmers of WAMUL, Assam, that today Purabi Honey is being launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar,” Chairman of WAMUL Meenesh Shah said.

The event was also attended by representatives of Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, and by Managing Director of WAMUL Satya Brata Bose.

‘Purabi Honey’ was launched alongside other honey brands produced by various CBBOs across India as part of the government’s ambitious 10,000 FPO initiative.

WAMUL has been entrusted with developing the honey FPO in Kamrup Rural, and Naba Milon Bee Producers is one of the successful FPOs established under this initiative, the update said.

In Guwahati, the World Bee Day event was organized by WAMUL and Naba Milon Beekeepers and Producer’s Cooperative Society Limited, at the Purabi Dairy premises at Panjabari.

During the event, as part of the technical session, Gajen Sarma, shared his expert views on beekeeping.

General Manager WAMUL, SK Parida, said that Purabi as a brand stood for good health and wellbeing with its range of high-quality dairy products.

The World Bee Day signifies the importance of honey production, beekeeping, and their positive impact on agriculture and the environment.

“The launch of ‘Purabi Honey’ celebrates Assam’s contribution to the honey industry and also recognizes the efforts of the cooperative sector in promoting sustainable beekeeping practices. It is a significant milestone for WAMUL and its associated farmers as they continue to expand their product portfolio and make a positive impact on the local agricultural community,” the release said.

It further added, “The launch of ‘Purabi Honey’ on this occasion further underscores the importance of beekeeping and the appreciation for nature’s invaluable pollinators.”

World Bee Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the crucial role of bees and other pollinators in maintaining biodiversity and supporting sustainable agriculture.

