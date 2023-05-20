Rackets involved in smuggling fake notes, gold will be decimated: Assam DGP

Guwahati: Rackets involved in smuggling fake gold and currency notes will be “decimated” within a month, Assam’s Director-General of Police GP Singh said on Saturday.
He said that instructions have been issued for a crackdown on such rackets.
“We are acting tough against people involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes and fake gold. I have already given instruction for massive operations against these,” he said.
“We will ensure that in the next 30 days, these businesses are decimated in Assam,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Singh said 71 suspects involved in such rackets were arrested on Friday, and cash and fake gold bars were seized from them.
Mobile phone records of these accused were being analysed to trace others involved in such rackets, he said.
Also Read | Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman SI
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi, French President discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties
- G7 summit in Hiroshima will force world leaders to confront the continuing nuclear threat
- Rackets involved in smuggling fake notes, gold will be decimated: Assam DGP
- Assam youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Saudi Arabia
- India will do its best to find solution to Ukraine conflict: Modi to Zelenskyy
- Doctored pitch: How politics, favouritism ruined cricket in Tripura