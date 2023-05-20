SILCHAR: A 24-year-old youth hailing from southern Assam’s Karimganj district was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The deceased identified as Sufiyan Ahmed was a resident of Kalakhauri village in Karimganj district. As per reports, Sufiyan went to Saudi Arabia in 2018 in search of a job to support his financially weak family and used to work as a cook at a restaurant in Riyadh.
According to information obtained from various sources and locals of Kalakhauri village, Sufiyan, who was the sole earner in his family, was found dead in the room of his house in Riyadh on Friday morning.
His body was recovered by police and was later sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Prima facie, the cause of his death was not known but it appears that he died of a cardiac arrest.
Sufiyan was about to visit his native place in the next few days but was found dead, the sources said.
The news of Sufiyan’s death has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Locals have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.
Sufiyan’s family members, who are shattered by his demise, said they are unable to bring his body from Saudi Arabia and appealed to the authorities concerned as well as the Assam government so that the body could be brought to his native place to perform the last rites.
On being contacted Karimganj South Congress legislator Siddeque Ahmed to know if he would make any efforts to bring Sufiyan’s body back to Kalakhauri, Ahmed told EastMojo on Saturday that he was aware of the matter and that he would speak to the Karimganj district authorities to help the family in this regard.
Also read | Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman SI
