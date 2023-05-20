Assam: DCs to be known as district commissioners

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday said all deputy commissioners will be known as district commissioners, who will have power to transfer gazetted officers.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to a communique.

“Office of Divisional Commissioner will be abolished and its statutory powers to be exercised by Principal Secretary, GAD (General Administration Department). DCs will be known as District Commissioners,” it said.

The cabinet decided that all employees and assets of the offices of divisional commissioners will be transferred to respective DCs.

“Within districts, DCs will have power to transfer gazetted and non-gazetted employees. For gazetted employees, approval of Guardian Minister will be required before transfer,” the communique shared by the chief minister on Twitter said.

Besides, the council of ministers approved Rs 852.68 crore to construct a four-lane flyover from Dighalipukhuri on GNB Road to FCI Godown near Noonmati in Guwahati.

It also gave its nod to a proposal to introduce Santhali as a medium of teaching in educational institutions, especially in tea garden areas, for an inclusive system.

The cabinet approved the roll-out of the third phase of the loan waiver programme under the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021.

