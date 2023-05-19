SILCHAR: Setting an example of humanity, a resident of southern Assam’s Cachar district took care of a lost kid for around three months and returned him to his parents with the help of social media.

As per information obtained from various sources, Bilal Ahmed Laskar, who hails from Salchapra in Cachar district and is a driver by profession, found the kid Sunil Das (13) who was lost in Meghalaya around three months ago. Laskar asked Sunil about his home and parents to which the latter could not say anything properly after which Laskar took him to his home.

He then shared a picture with a post on social media describing about Sunil and appealing to netizens to share the same so that the kid gets back to his family.

Recently, Sunil’s mother Bulbul contacted Laskar after which Laskar narrated to her about the incident (of how he found Sunil, took him home and took the help of social media to reunite him with his family).

Bulbul reached Salchapra on Thursday following which Laskar handed Sunil over to her at Salchapra police patrol post, keeping the officials of the patrol post as witnesses, sources said.

Bulbul, who had tears of joy in her eyes while receiving his son from Bilal on Thursday, told newsmen that she had no words to explain how she was feeling to get her son back. “I don’t have enough words to thank him (Laskar). Indebted to him for the entire life,” Bulbul said.

She said she and her husband work at a cement factory in Lumshnong, Meghalaya and their son Sunil was lost from that area around three months ago. “We had lost hopes of getting our son back. Laskar came as a messiah for us,” she exclaimed.

Talking to EastMojo, Laskar said he felt really happy to have been able to unite the kid with his family. “All I can say is that it was God’s wish that I found the kid and he finally got his family back. It’s a great feeling that I have been able to unite the child with his family,” he said.

Asked about how he found the kid, he said he found the child in Meghalaya’s Shillong and he was not able to say anything properly about his family and home following which he took the child to his home. He posted about the missing child on Facebook and this eventually helped the child unite with his family again.

Locals of Salchapra praised Laskar saying people like him are necessary for society. They also wished for the well-being of the kid and his family.

Police of Salchapra police patrol post also lauded Laskar for his act of taking care of the child for three months and making efforts to get him united with his family.

