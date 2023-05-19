Boko: The All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) and other Rabha organisations took out a massive rally on Friday demanding a CBI investigation into the death of sub-inspector of Assam police Junmoni Rabha.

In addition to the request for a judicious probe, they also urged the state government to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

Thirty-year-old Junmoni Rabha, popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’, died early on May 16 when her car collided head-on with a container truck at Sarubhugia village in Jakhalabandha police station area in Kaliabor sub-division in Nagaon district.

As per reports, the Boko Revenue Circle Office received a memorandum addressed to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma from various Rabha organisations that demanded a CBI inquiry into her death.

Hundreds of members belonging to ARSU, All Rabha Women Council, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee and other organisations participated in the protest rally.

ARSU secretary Pradip Rabha; Kamrup District ARSU secretary Ashok Nongbah; organising secretary Ankur K Rabha; vice president Namal Kumar Rabha; vice chairman of Kamrup Zila Parishad Kamburam Rabha; vice chairman of Kamrup Zila Parishad Arjun Chetry; General Member of RHAC Lalita Rabha; president of Kamrup District ARWC Bidya Rabha, among many others were present during the protest rally.

The memorandum stated that those involved in the case must be arrested and given exemplary punishment by the state government as per law.

The memorandum also urged the Assam CM to provide a one-time monetary aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased police officer and to provide employment to them if required.

Pradip Rabha, general secretary of ARSU, hinted at an ulterior motive to be the cause of Junmoni Rabha’s death. “We strongly condemn this brutal incident. We will protest for justice until the culprits are arrested and punished according to law,” said Pradip Rabha.

He also alleged that there exists a nexus of fake currency and gold smuggling in which certain unscrupulous members of the police are also involved. Rabha further said, “We urge the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to unroot this nexus.”

Rabha added, “DGP G P Singh has already handed over the case to the CID, but we want it to be investigated by CBI.” He expressed concern about the CID being a part of Assam police.

It might be noted that during the protest rally, Pradip Rabha also revealed information about an alleged suspect, Abhajyoti Rabha, in charge of Haibargaon police station. He said that Abhajyoti was with the deceased on May 16, around midnight, and that he should be interrogated by authorities concerned probing the case.

