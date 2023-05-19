Guwahati: The Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA) in partnership with Axis Bank Foundation launched a rural livelihood initiative named ‘Promoting Rural Innovators for Development and Empowerment’ (PRIDE) in Teok on Thursday.

The ‘PRIDE’ project aims to support the underprivileged rural families residing in Jorhat, Tinsukia, Majuli, and Dhemaji districts of Assam. The project will also create a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries by promoting agricultural and allied entrepreneurship.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The launch event served as a platform for the project stakeholders and the participants to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborate on strategies to maximise the positive outcomes of the project.

Speaking on the collaboration with SeSTA, Dhruvi Shah, Executive Trustee and CEO, Axis Bank Foundation, said, “Our association with SeSTA builds on the work we are doing on Rural Livelihood through our Program – The Sustainable Livelihood Program. Through this partnership, we will support more than thirty thousand rural families across 8 blocks of 4 districts to enhance and strengthen their livelihoods. A community led approach has been envisaged to promote natural resource management, improve farm productivity, foster market linkages and promote micro enterprises. We believe that this partnership will go a long way in improving the socio-economic conditions of local communities and fostering an environment of self-reliance.”

Also Read | Assam: NRL signs MoU with T-Hub for collaboration in start-up

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









