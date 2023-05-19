Assam inks pact with JNU for Srimanta Sankardeva 'Chair'

Guwahati: The Assam government joined hands with Jawaharlal Nehru University to establish a ‘Chair’, named after medieval saint Srimanta Sankardeva at the varsity.
The ‘Chair’ will be created at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university, based in New Delhi.
To effect this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit here on Thursday.
“This is an initiative by the Government of Assam to promote and propagate the eternal ideals of Mahapurush Srimata Sankardeva,” Sarma said.
The MoU aims to promote discussion and research on the Bhakti movement of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in national and international contexts.
It will also promote the study on the enduring relevance of the great saint-philosopher and his Vaishnavite movement in contemporary Indian society.
Srimanta Sankardeva was an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of the 15th-16th century in Assam.
