Assam inks pact with JNU for Srimanta Sankardeva 'Chair'

Guwahati: The Assam government joined hands with Jawaharlal Nehru University to establish a ‘Chair’, named after medieval saint Srimanta Sankardeva at the varsity.

The ‘Chair’ will be created at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university, based in New Delhi.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

To effect this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit here on Thursday.

জয় গুৰু শংকৰ সর্ব্ব গুণাকৰ

যাকেৰি নাহিকে উপাম

তোহাৰি চৰণে ৰেণু শত কৌটি

বাৰেক কৰোহোঁ প্রণাম



Mahapurush Sankardev is one of India’s greatest saints & unifiers



For long, Left Historians ignored his contribution



Assam is honoured to establish the Srimanta Sankardev Chair in JNU. pic.twitter.com/RKlvu6ajGg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2023

“This is an initiative by the Government of Assam to promote and propagate the eternal ideals of Mahapurush Srimata Sankardeva,” Sarma said.

The MoU aims to promote discussion and research on the Bhakti movement of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in national and international contexts.

It will also promote the study on the enduring relevance of the great saint-philosopher and his Vaishnavite movement in contemporary Indian society.

Srimanta Sankardeva was an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of the 15th-16th century in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Scheme to provide safe, sustainable navigation in IWT sector

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









