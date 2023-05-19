Silchar: A contractual state government employee was terminated from his job after a video of him taking a bribe went viral across social media platforms on Thursday.
The viral video showed a man, identified as Ali Ahmed Barbhuiya from Assam’s Hailakandi district, accepting a bribe to perform official duties relating to the government’s panchayat and rural development schemes.
As per reports, the man was employed as a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Chiparsangan Gaon Panchayat in Hailakandi district’s Algapur development block.
The termination of Barbhuiya’s contract came through an order issued on Friday by the commissioner’s office after the video went viral and alerted the district administration. The viral video and the copy of the order are available with EastMojo.
The order stated that a video post uploaded on social media shows Barbhuiya indulging in malpractice amounting to corruption and that such an action adversely impacts the department. The order noted that Barbhuiya’s misdemeanour affects the perception of the general public and also other employees working under the department.
The order also stated that the video proves Barbhuiya’s violation of the terms and conditions of his contract agreement with the panchayat and rural development department while being engaged as GRS under the Algapur development block of Hailakandi district.
It further elaborated that based on proven facts and circumstantial evidence the department has decided that Barbhuiya’s contractual agreement “stands terminated with immediate effect”.
The order also asked Barbhuiya to immediately hand over all official documents including accessories, documents of information about the panchayat and rural development department and other relevant particulars to the development officer, Algapur development block, Hailakandi.
Earlier this week, the directorate of the vigilance and anti-corruption department of Assam police held a government employee in Sonitpur district for allegedly accepting a bribe for issuing a certified copy of a land document.
