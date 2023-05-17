Tezpur University faculty bags “Young Scientist/Innovator” Award

Guwahati: Dr Moon Moon Devi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics, Tezpur University, has been awarded the ‘Young Scientist/Innovator’ title for the year 2022 by Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).
ASTEC aims to promote research in the field of science, technology and environment in Assam.
The council has also awarded Lifetime Achievement award to Prof. Kishori Mohan Pathak, a noted physicist and the founding Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University for his contribution to the field of Physics.
Dr Moon Moon Devi’s research interests include the fields of neutrino physics, detector simulation & instrumentation and machine learning-based data analysis of particle detectors for high-energy physics.
She is the principal investigator (PI) of the NuAPP (Neutrino & Astro-Particle Physics) Laboratory at the Department of Physics, Tezpur University. Her group is also currently involved in simulation, instrumentation and physics analysis for the Japan-based Hyper-Kamiokande Neutrino experiment, and the Gamma Ray Astronomy PeV EnergieS phase-3 (GRAPES-3) experiment of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research at Ooty.
Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Professor Shambhu Nath Singh, congratulated Dr Devi for receiving the prestigious award. He hoped that Dr Devi will continue to “contribute significantly to the scientific realm” and push boundaries in her field.
The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) also felicitated Dr Devi for bagging the Award.
The felicitation programme was attended by all the executive members of TUTA along with faculty members from the Department of Physics. TUTA president Professor Debendra Chandra Baruah congratulated Dr Devi for winning the prestigious award. He said, “Her achievement is a proud moment for the University fraternity.”
