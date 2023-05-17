SC grants protection from arrest to IYC chief in Assam harassment case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas in a case lodged by an expelled woman leader of the party from Assam accusing him of causing mental agony.

Srinivas had challenged a Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A bench of Supreme Court Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the Assam government and others, seeking their replies in the matter by July 10.

“We have perused the (CrPC section) 164 statement which has been so graciously placed before us by the prosecution. We do not wish to say anything against the state at this stage.

“Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection,” the bench said.

The top court also directed Srinivas to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the police on May 22.

On May 5, the Gauhati High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Srinivas in a case lodged by expelled chief of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta, accusing him of causing mental agony to her.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dutta had made the allegations against the IYC president in a series of tweets on April 18.

Also Read | Assam to link each constituency to a circle office to streamline admin: CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









