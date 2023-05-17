Tinsukia: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government is linking every assembly constituency to just one circle office in a bid to streamline the administration.
Currently, assembly seats are linked to the district headquarters and one district may have several circles and constituencies.
‘We are linking every constituency to just one circle office to streamline the administration as we want to synchronise both revenue work and developmental work,’ the chief minister said on the second day of the 5th Deputy Commissioners conference here.
Sarma said that his government has initiated large-scale changes in the district administration and a deputy commissioner must not get involved in routine administrative work but spend time on the overall progress in the district across key developmental parameters.
Deputy commissioners will be assisted by three additional deputy commissioners who will look after revenue, infrastructure and social welfare, he said.
‘The DCs will function as the chief secretary of the district and focus on key development parameters. All work related to the district will now be communicated to them directly by line ministries’, the chief minister said.
He said that the guardian ministers will ‘function as the chief minister while the DC as the chief secretary in the district.”
In 2021, Sarma appointed guardian ministers’ for districts, who will look after various government schemes and resolve issues related to them.
The government will also start measuring GDP at the district level and monitor the progress of all flagship schemes, he added.
“My first priority is to bring uniform development in all districts. Once we make an assessment, I want less performing DCs to visit their high-performing counterparts,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The three-day conference of deputy commissioners of all 31 districts of Assam began on Monday to discuss various schemes and projects.
The chief minister earlier inaugurated a conference hall, built at Rs 15.60 crore and equipped with all modern facilities where the meeting was held.
Also Read | NHRC demands Mukroh tragedy report from Centre and NE states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Congress to send observers to Manipur to assess ground situation
- Assam to link each constituency to a circle office to streamline admin: CM
- Manipur Kuki MLAs, tribal leaders to talk political agenda in Mizoram
- Experts call for increased efforts to combat Dengue
- No end to Meghalaya’s power woes as Umiam Lake water level drops
- WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss