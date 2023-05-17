Assam proactive to prevent crime against children: NCPCR member

Guwahati: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said Assam was pro-actively working towards eliminating crime against children.
Addressing a press conference here, NCPCR member Divya Gupta said crimes by juveniles in Assam were also “very less” compared to some other states.
“The Assam government is very proactive in preventing crimes against children. It is taking serious actions against criminals of child abuse,” she said.
Without sharing data, Gupta claimed that crimes against children were going down in the state.
Talking about minors involved in crimes, she said that Assam is a “good state” with very few juvenile criminals lodged in correctional homes.
“I visited one such home, which houses juveniles from 13 districts. The total number of children staying there is only 50,” Gupta said.
Referring to the two children allegedly abused physically and sexually by a doctor couple, the NCPCR member said she met them and they were recovering.
“They are in a safe place and utmost care is being taken for their recovery. I cannot tell the kind of physical and sexual torture meted out to those two kids. There are injuries and burn marks on their private parts. Even animals do not behave like this,” she said.
Last month, the doctor couple was arrested in Guwahati for allegedly assaulting the two children whom they claimed to have adopted.
In total, three children — a boy and a girl aged around three and another boy of about 11 years — were rescued from their residence. The girl and the younger boy were allegedly assaulted.
