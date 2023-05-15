Assam: Three of Nepali family killed as van hits dumper in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: At least three members of a Nepali family were killed when their vehicle collided head-on with a dumper in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, police said.

The collision took place on the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra river, a senior officer told PTI.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The collision occurred between a dumper travelling towards Sadia from Doomdooma and a newly purchased pick-up van heading from Sadia to Tinsukia,” he said.

There were five people from Nepal, including a woman, travelling in the pick-up van, the officer said.

They came to Assam to attend a marriage function and were returning to their country when the accident took place on the longest river bridge in India, he said.

Dilbahdur Sonar, his wife Dalmaya Sonar and his son Vinod lost their lives in the accident, and two others have been critically injured, the officer said.

“The Sadia Police arrived at the spot and provided assistance to the victims. Currently, two individuals have been admitted to Tinsukia Civil Hospital and their conditions are stated to be critical,” the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Preeti Jhangiani hopes arm-wrestling will make a splash in Northeast India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









