Diphu: Former member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Paongam Lhouvum passed away at Diphu Medical College due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. He was 80 years old and a resident of Thadou Veng, Lumding Road.
Late Lhouvum joined the autonomous state movement under the banner of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) in 1986. He was a central committee member and president of Kuki National Assembly (KNA) from 1988 to 1991. He was part of the delegation that signed the MoU with the central government in 1995. From 1997 to 2000, Lhouvum was a nominated member of the autonomous council from the Kuki community. He also served as chairman, Border Development Board, KAAC.
Family sources said he first served in the Indian Army (Assam regiment) between 1963 to 1982 and then joined ASDC, where he took active part in the autonomous state movement.
The mortal remains of Lhouvum were laid to rest at his residence at Thadou Veng. A funeral service was held on Monday, which was presided over by the executive secretary of Thadou Baptist Association of Assam, Pastor Paochon Hangsing.
Political leaders like Daniel Teron from ASDC and former Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Pradip Singnar and chairman, G-Fed, Thongthang Touthang attended the funeral service.
He left behind his wife, three daughters and three sons.
Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang conveyed his condolences in a Facebook post: “My condolences to the family of former Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Paongam Lhouvum who passed away at Diphu Medical College due to cardiac arrest on this morning. He was 80 years old. He is a resident of Thadou Veng, Lumding Road.”
